Man killed in double shooting in Carrick remembered at vigil by loved ones

A community came together on Tuesday to remember a man shot and killed in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood last week.

Damien Powell, 27, was one of two people shot and killed on Linnview Avenue on Dec. 18. Those who knew Powell, who went by Damien Milton, came together and held a vigil in his honor on Tuesday afternoon.

"I still don't fully believe it yet," his mother, Kimberly Kirsch, said. "No parent is supposed to plan a child's funeral."

Waqiah Smith was dating the victim, who was the father of their two children. She said he told her he was going to the store and would return soon after. She then heard gunshots and found the 27-year-old man lying on the ground.

"I didn't put shoes on, I didn't have a coat on," she said. "I start running down the street. As soon as I hit that corner, I saw somebody lying there. I walked closer because part of me really wanted to believe it wasn't him."

Authorities said they found Milton and 23-year-old Quaziah Jones shot multiple times. Investigators recovered two guns and said a suspect ran from the scene down Nobles Lane.

Kirsch said her son loved being a dad, was an amazing cook and had a gift for making people laugh.

"Damien was a light, and he was good," she said. "He wasn't a bad person. He would give you the shirt off of his back."

The investigation into the shooting continues. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday night.