2 killed Carrick shooting, Pittsburgh authorities say

Two men were killed in a shooting in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood on Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. on the 1200 block of Linnview Avenue, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson.

Two men are dead after a shooting on Linnview Avenue in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood on Dec. 18, 2025. (Photo: KDKA)

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found two men with multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk about 10 feet apart. Both men were taken to local hospitals in grave condition, but they were pronounced dead when they arrived, Pittsburgh Public Safety's spokesperson said. The victims were 23 and 27 years old.

Officials said the suspect fled on foot down Nobles Lane. No other information was released about the suspect. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday night.

Investigators at the scene recovered two firearms, the spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety said. Police are investigating.