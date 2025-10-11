Woman taken into custody after carjacking in Central Northside, police say

A woman was taken into custody Friday night after a reported carjacking in Pittsburgh's Central Northside neighborhood, police say.

Pittsburgh police were called to the 1100 block of Federal Street for reports of a carjacking just before 6 p.m. Friday.

Officers tracked the vehicle as it crossed the Ninth Street Bridge before attempting a felony traffic stop by Zone 1 officers and Port Authority police at Penn Avenue and 7th Street. The suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Saniyah Gates, fled the scene.

Gates then allegedly struck a Zone 2 police vehicle at the intersection of Grant Street and Fifth Avenue before colliding with another vehicle and hitting the outside of the Omni William Penn Hotel at the intersection of Oliver Avenue and William Penn Place.

After a brief struggle, police say Gates was tased by a Port Authority police officer and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported to any responding officers or civilians. Zone 1 police will continue the investigation.

Gates is now facing several charges, including theft by unlawful taking and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23.