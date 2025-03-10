Watch CBS News
Four women charged following fight outside Capo's bar on Pittsburgh's South Side

Four women are facing charges and are accused of assaulting two women during a fight outside Capo's Bar along East Carson Street on Pittsburgh's South Side.

The fight happened outside of the bar early last Sunday morning with two women being assaulted by several others.

A video shared to social media captured the fight and helped Pittsburgh Police investigators identify those involved.

Police say that Janeya Lee, Savannah White, Alleayah White, and Rayonna Parker are all facing aggravated assault charges in connection with the fight.

The victims suffered multiple bruises but are expected to be okay.

Arrest warrants have been issued for all four women facing charges. 

