Canadian wildfire smoke could affect several sensitive groups, AHN pulmonologist says

The haze Pittsburgh-area residents will see in the sky on Tuesday is coming from wildfires in Canada.

Blown by the current prevailing winds, that smoke is a point of concern, especially for the vulnerable.

While the smoke may have come a long way, somewhere in the neighborhood of 1,300 miles, the distance hasn't diminished the threat.

"You know the people with bad COPD or asthma, or people who have underlying lung disease for other reasons, those are the folks I really worry about," said Allegheny Health Network pulmonologist Dr. Tariq Cheema.

What about the general population?

"Children and older adults. That's the population."

Dr. Cheema says that what you see is what you breathe.

"Especially with these particles and smoke, you know, they can sometimes embed in your lungs, and then it irritates the lungs, and then you start coughing. You start coughing up all that stuff," Dr. Cheema said.

Even if you don't have chronic lung issues, we're all breathing the same haze or smoke.

"You'll just kind of feel like the air is heavy. Some people may have an irritant, they'll start coughing, a dry cough, just like you would be exposed to, like at a barbecue, or you're exposed to somebody else smoking around you," Dr. Cheema said.

The coming rain could bring relief.

What can you do if you're in one of these vulnerable groups?

"Stay indoors, if you can. Keep the air conditioning on, keep the windows closed. If you do have to go outside, wear a mask, an N95 if you have one. If not, even a regular mask will do."

While the amount of smoke right now is fairly light, it's building and settling in. The rain can't come soon enough.