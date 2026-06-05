Morgan Wallen concerts, Arts Festival, and Pride to make for busy Pittsburgh weekend

It's going to be a busy weekend Pittsburgh with two Morgan Wallen concerts, the kickoff of the Three Rivers Arts Festival, and the Pittsburgh Pride Festival.

Three Rivers Arts Festival at the Arts Landing

The opening weekend of the Three Rivers Arts Festival will get underway Friday at 12 p.m. at the new Arts Landing in Pittsburgh's Cultural District.

The festival will take place across two weekends, marking the grand opening of its permanent home at the Arts Landing.

The stage in Arts Landing will host some of the musical performances. Another stage on the Rachel Carson Bridge will host other artists and vendors will be set up on the closed parts of Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

The Three Rivers Arts Festival will be kicking off this weekend at the new Arts Landing in Pittsburgh's Cultural District. KDKA Drone Team

The festival, which is free and fully open to the public, will run from June 5-7 and again from June 11-14.

Morgan Wallen's "Still The Problem Tour" at Acrisure Stadium

The North Shore is going to be packed both Friday and Saturday night as country and pop sensation Morgan Wallen is bringing his "Still The Problem Tour" to Pittsburgh for two sold-out shows at Acrisure Stadium.

Morgan Wallen last played a Pittsburgh show in 2023 when he performed on back-to-back nights at PNC Park.

Country and pop music sensation Morgan Wallen will be playing two shows at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium as his "Still The Problem Tour" is making its way across the United States. KDKA Drone Team

On Friday night, Wallen will be joined by Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, and Zack John King. Saturday night's show openers will be Adcock, King, and Ella Langley.

Parking lots will open at 12:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the NFL's clear bag policy will be in effect for the event.

Pittsburgh Pride Festival

The Pittsburgh Pride Festival will get underway Saturday at 12 p.m. in Allegheny Commons Park on the city's North Side.

The festival, which is organized by a group of LGBTQ+ organizations, is the largest pride celebration in the region and this year's event will feature live entertainment, vendors, games, and more.

Pittsburgh's City-County Building along Grant Street was lit for Pride Month, dedicated to the celebration of LGBTQ pride and culture in the community. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The annual Pittsburgh Pride March & Parade will be held Sunday, stepping off at 12 p.m. at the intersection of 11th Street and Liberty Avenue near the Strip District in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Severe weather could disrupt the busy Pittsburgh weekend

With three big events happening in Pittsburgh on Saturday, there's a potential for severe weather that could be problematic for people with plans in and around the city.

The National Weather Service said that severe thunderstorms are possible on Saturday afternoon and evening with the main concerns being damaging wind and large hail.

Severe weather chances in the region on Saturday KDKA Weather Center

The NWS said the most likely time for thunder in the area is between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday.