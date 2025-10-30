Morgan Wallen to bring "Still The Problem" Tour to Acrisure Stadium for two shows in 2026

Country music megastar Morgan Wallen is continuing his "I'm The Problem" Tour in 2026, now being called "Still The Problem," and it's coming to Pittsburgh for two nights.

The tour will make a stop in Pittsburgh on June 5 and 6, and Wallen will be joined by multiple acts, including Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Ella Langley, and Zach John King.

Wallen's tour is inspired by his fourth studio album "I'm The Problem," which was released on May 16, 2025, and spent 12 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart, and 13 non-consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard Canadian albums chart.

He became the first artist in history to spend at least 10 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200.

This tour will also donate a portion of each ticket sold to his Morgan Wallen Foundation, which supports programs for kids in music and sports.

It kicks off on April 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and will make stops in Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Denver, Colorado, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

Pre-registration is open now and will be open until 10 p.m. local time on November 6. Fans can pre-register at this link.

Ticket sales will fully open to the public on Friday, November 7, at 10 a.m.