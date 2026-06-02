Map shows closures for Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Arts Festival as it moves to Arts Landing

Since leaving Point State Park, the Three Rivers Arts Festival has been a bit of a nomad, bouncing between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and last year in the Strip District. Now that Arts Landing is done, they have a permanent home with some hills and grass.

"People are going to be able to have more of a view of our beautiful bridges and our river. They are going to have a soft service on the lawn. Not only to be able to stand on but to be able to sit on," Cultural Trust chief programming and engagement officer Brooke Horejsi said.

Here's a look at the road closures that will follow the event over the next couple of weeks.

Fort Duquesne Boulevard from the Roberto Clemente Bridge to the 10th Street Bypass will be closed. The portions of Fort Duquesne that you see in yellow will be closed the entire time. The blue parts will reopen between the festival's weekends. Portions of Ninth Street near CAPA will also close. Pittsburgh Cultural Trust

Fort Duquesne Boulevard from the Roberto Clemente Bridge to the 10th Street Bypass will be closed. The portions of Fort Duquesne in yellow will be closed the entire time. The blue parts will reopen between the festival's weekends. Portions of Ninth Street near CAPA will also close.

"The intersection of 7th and Fort Duquesne will remain open for the entire festival, the open and closed days of the festival. So, people will be able to go over the Warhol Bridge," Horejsi said.

The stage in Arts Landing will host some of the musical performances. Another stage on the Rachel Carson Bridge will host other artists, hence why it's closed for the next two weeks. As was the case when the festival was in this area Downtown for a couple of years prior, vendors will be set up on the closed parts of Fort Duquesne.

"There will be a variety of vendors. It won't be the same vendors throughout the entire seven days of the festival. It will change out through the two weeks," Horejsi said.

Both the Warhol and Clemente bridges will remain open when there are no Pirates home games, of which there will be during the second weekend of the festival.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the closures are on Fort Duquesne from the Warhol to the 10th Street Bypass. If you are driving towards the Point, then the closer route runs from the bypass to the Clemente Bridge.

More information on the festivities and closures surrounding the event can be found at this link.