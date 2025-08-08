Pittsburgh firefighters hit the streets for another year of the "Fill The Boot" campaign

Pittsburgh Firefighters hit the streets for annual Fill The Boot campaign

If you're driving around the Pittsburgh area today, chances are you'll see firefighters holding up a boot at several intersections, and it's not because they're missing a shoe; they're hoping you'll help.

They're filling the boots to raise money for children with muscular dystrophy.

"We collect for muscular dystrophy, it's a great cause, and all the money stays here to benefit kids," said Captain Chuck Lewis of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire.

It's a part of a tradition that has been going strong since 1954, when the International Association of Firefighters made the Muscular Dystrophy Association its official charity.

"Twenty years now, and my father used to do it, and my grandfather used to do it," Lewis said. "He started this in the Pittsburgh area back in 1959."

That legacy is still going strong on the streets.

"I'm just interested in helping out our community," said Elizabeth Cook, one of the many who donated at an intersection during the day.

You'll likely see these firefighters around the city all day waving boots at drivers, pedestrians, and anyone else who passes by. If you don't have spare change in the cupholder, there's another way to donate.

"Feel free to scan the QR code, it gives you a little background on who MDA is, it's for a good cause, and helps many adults and children with MD," Lewis explained.

So, if you see a firefighter holding a boot, whether it's cash, change, or scanning the QR code, every dollar counts.