Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS swears in 2 new paramedics

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh now has a few new first responders to help save lives.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS swore in two new paramedics on Friday morning.

The two young men, Alex Cappellini and Adam Croci, recently completed their 180-day probation period, and they can now begin their advancement through the ranks.

"I enjoy helping people, especially people in underserved communities, who don't have the resources or means to seek the mainstream healthcare," said Cappellini.

"I've always really admired the spirit of the city and everything it has to offer and everything they celebrate, and public safety has always been a calling for me," said Croci.

Their families and Pittsburgh city leaders showed their support at the ceremony at the City-County Building.

#NOW The Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS is swearing in two new paramedics. The two young men completed their 180 day probationary period. @KDKA @PghEMS pic.twitter.com/1xcCUZkajw — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) March 10, 2023

"It's always good when you bring in new people who are energetic about their job and they want to save lives and serve the public," said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

City leaders said they will be a vital asset to Pittsburgh and that they are needed now more than ever.

"It's up to you to bring us forward and keep us on the cutting edge that we do every day. And I know you're up for the task," said Chief Ronald Romano of the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS.

Chief Romano said this is the 48th year for Pittsburgh EMS and new paramedics are the future of EMS in the city.