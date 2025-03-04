Brookline's Party Cake Shop ready for a busy Fat Tuesday selling paczki

It's going to be a busy Fat Tuesday at Party Cake Shop in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood where people will be buying dozens of paczki to celebrate Mardi Gras.

The bakery located along Brookline Boulevard makes nearly a dozen different flavors of paczki that are available, along with king cakes, designed with a Mardi Gras theme.

The bakery has a new, orange cream flavored paczki this year among the 4,000 to 5,000 they expect to go through today. Paczki are a Polish dessert, similar to a donut that are a very popular, Fat Tuesday tradition.

Party Cake Shop in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood is prepared for a busy Fat Tuesday selling paczki, a popular treat in the Pittsburgh area. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Workers at Party Cake Shop say they worked all day Monday to prepare for an extremely busy day and were back at it early Tuesday to continue with preparations.

Party Cake Shop will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.