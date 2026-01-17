2 women hospitalized after shooting, stabbing in Pittsburgh

One woman was critically injured in a shooting, while another woman was hospitalized with a stab wound on Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood, police said.

Officers from Pittsburgh police Zone 1 were dispatched just before 2 p.m. to the 1500 block of Antrim Street after a ShotSpotter alert detected three rounds fired. While officers were en route, dispatchers reported that a female shooting victim had been found in the 3200 block of Richardson Avenue.

Officers arrived to find the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Police rendered aid until medics arrived, and Pittsburgh EMS transported the victim in critical condition to a nearby hospital.

A short time later, another adult woman arrived at Allegheny General Hospital in a private vehicle with a stab wound to the leg. Both women were taken into surgery, police said.

Investigators believe the two women were involved in an altercation at the original scene before the shooting occurred.

The private vehicle was to be towed for processing. The investigation remains ongoing.