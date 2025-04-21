Pittsburgh Police investigating after man shot in the head in Bloomfield

A man was critically injured when he was shot in the head late Sunday night in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday along Cypress Street.

Police say officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot in the head. According to police, the man was alert and communicating with medics at the scene.

Medics took the man to a nearby hospital and he was last reported to be in critical condition, police said.

Police say the early investigation into the shooting appears to show that the shooting happened in the driveway of a home nearby and the man who was shot knocked on a neighbor's door and asked for help.

Detectives from the police bureau's Violent Crime Unit are leading the investigation into the shooting.

Police say evidence at the scene was processed and a gun, along with shell casings, were recovered from the scene by the Mobile Crime Unit.

Police didn't say if any arrests have made or if anyone was taken into custody.