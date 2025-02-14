The Pittsburgh Auto Show, Tattoo Expo and Teddy Bear Trolley | KDKA Weekend Planner

To end off the week it's Valentine's Day on Friday, and there's also a lot events to check out in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Pittsburgh Auto Show

The Pittsburgh Auto Show will be on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center downtown.

The show will features cars on display from over 30 different automakers and have over 60 vendors and exhibitors present.

The show will be from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and will be from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

For more details visit the Pittsburgh International Auto Show website.

Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo

Downtown at the Wyndham Grand hotel you can check out the Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday the expo will have live tattooing and body piercing experiences and entertainment.

The event will feature over 250 tattoo artists and tickets will be sold at the door.

For ticketing and general information visit the Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo website.

Teddy Bear Trolley

This teddy-bear themed event will be on February 15 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Pittsburgh Trolley Museum.

The event is free for kids and teens 3-18 years old with general admission. There will be a story time session, photo session with a stuffed animal, and coloring stations.

Visitors can wear pajamas to enhance the experience.

More details can be found on the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum website.

Cupid's Undie Run

This Valentine's Day themed run happens to raise awareness about Neurofibromatosis a condition where tumors form and can affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves.

The event will be on Saturday, starting at McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon. The run will start at 2 p.m. but the event will be from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

More details can be found on the Cupid's Undie Run website.

Contemporary Craft

Community Day with BOOM Concepts is an event by Contemporary Craft which centers around arts and crafts and is free to the public.

The family-friendly event will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Contemporary Craft building and will feature artist demos, a scavenger hunt and more.

For more details stop by the event page on Contemporary Craft's website.

Monster Jam

Monster Jam will be at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The event will feature activities for adults and kids to enjoy with a wide selection of drivers and colorful trucks that will race and feature competitions of speed and skill.

More details about the schedule and tickets can be found on the Monster Jam website.