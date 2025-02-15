Auto enthusiasts line up early for the annual Pittsburgh Auto Show

Saturday was day two of the Pittsburgh International Auto Show. Plenty of people were lined up to get in before the doors opened.

For some, it's a car lover's winter dream.

"It's just a great place to be right now," Shaun Blake of Pittsburgh said.

Day two of the Auto Show began with a healthy line before opening.

"It was so great to see," Lisa McIntyre, CEO of the Greater Pittsburgh Automobile Dealers' Association, said. "All these people came out with the weather not being great to be here and line up to get into our show."

The show began at 10 a.m. Visitors scattered through the floors. Some took pictures. Others gazed.

"It's pretty fun looking at everything and seeing all the cool different cars that there are," Jaron Jenkins of Pittsburgh said.

McIntyre greeted the crowd with a few T-shirt tosses. She said that out of everything here, the one thing you won't find is pressure.

"This is your chance to come and look at a bunch of different cars and compare and contrast them in a non-selling environment," she said.

McIntyre said Friday already produced a great crowd, with plenty of people looking at the variety.

"We have a lot of great brands, over 30 brands on site here," she said.

Many people were sharing their love of cars between friends and families like the Tuckers from Sharon.

"My father took me to a car show, so it's only right I took my daughter," Carl Tucker said.

After the mesmerizing maze of cars, among many here, the sight only produces more dreams.

"[It] makes me want to get one when I get older," Aliyah Tucker said.

There are two more chances to check out the auto show: Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.