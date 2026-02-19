Two Pittsburgh men arrested and charged after drug investigation and police chase in Ohio

Two Pittsburgh men are now charged in Ohio after a drug investigation ended with one of them ramming multiple police vehicles.

According to the East Palestine Police Department, 27-year-old Micah Barnes and 24-year-old Jaiden Curtis-Tillman were both arrested after a chase and crash during a suspected drug delivery.

Barnes was driving the vehicle when he purposefully rammed four East Palestine police cruisers and proceeded to flee from the scene in the vehicle.

While police did not pursue him and Curtis-Tillman, they then wrecked the car and fled on foot in an effort to evade arrest.

Curtis-Tillman was taken into custody after he was removed from the vehicle, but Barnes was able to flee.

Multiple law enforcement agencies took part in a massive search, including the Pennsylvania State Police, Chippewa Township Police Department, Mahoning County Sheriff's Office's drone team, and the East Palestine police.

They were able to locate Barnes and take him into custody.

Barnes is being held in Pennsylvania and awaiting transportation back to Ohio, and Curtis-Tillman is being held in the Columbiana County Jail.

Barnes is facing charges of assault on a peace officer, failure to comply, drug trafficking, possessing weapons under disability, and possession of criminal tools.

Curtis-Tillman is being charged with obstructing official business.