Pittsburgh's Armstrong Tunnel to reopen inbound, close outbound

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The inbound Armstrong Tunnel will reopen after a year-long closure, but at the same time, the outbound tunnel will close as work continues on a $13 million rehabilitation project.

The inbound tunnel will reopen on Saturday, April 13, the Allegheny County Department of Public Works announced on Friday. The stairs that go from Second Avenue to the Boulevard of the Allies will also open back up. The outbound tunnel, including the sidewalk in it, will close on the same day.

Officials said the project is necessary to extend the tunnel's life and ensure safety. Inspections before the project showed that deterioration of the tunnel's concrete, ceramic tile liner and lighting fixtures needed to be addressed.

The tunnels will also have a new lane configuration that's intended to slow traffic and improve safety, the county said. Right now there are two lanes, but no shoulders. The project will turn two lanes into one with larger shoulders that ends in two turning lanes at the exits.

The Armstrong Tunnel connects Second Avenue and Forbes Avenue and is used by about 11,000 drivers daily.

"We're excited to reach the halfway point of this much-needed project, and very much appreciate our partners for their efforts in getting us this far," County Executive Sara Innamorato said in a news release. "Properly maintaining our infrastructure is so important to keeping us moving, creating jobs, and improving our quality of life, and drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians will all benefit from the many safety and lighting upgrades being made within the tunnel. I can't wait to be back here next year to celebrate the completion of this project."

The tunnel opened in 1927 and was last rehabilitated between 1989 and 1991. This project began on March 4 of last year.

During the outbound tunnel closure, vehicles will be detoured using Forbes Avenue, Chatham Square, Fifth Avenue, Ross Street, and Second Avenue, officials said.