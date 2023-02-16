Armstrong Tunnel inbound to close through winter of 2024, work to start early-March

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Armstrong Tunnel is set to close in just a few weeks for a $13.1 million rehabilitation project, according to Allegheny County Public Works.

Work is going to begin on the tunnel on Saturday, March 4 at 6 a.m., closing the inbound side. In addition to the inbound side of the tunnel, the right lane for inbound traffic on Second Avenue will close at the road's intersection with the tunnel.

This maintenance will address concrete repairs, removal of the ceramic tile liner, replacement with fireproof wall panels and more. Allegheny County Public Works say recent inspections showed deterioration of the tunnel's concrete, ceramic tile liner and lighting fixtures that need to be brought to current standards.

The inbound side of the Armstrong Tunnel is set to open in winter of 2024, followed by the closure of the outbound tunnel and adjacent sidewalk. Those closures will be in effect until the spring of 2025.

Vehicles will be detoured using Second Avenue, Ross Street and Forbes Avenue. Trucks can expect to use Second Avenue, B Street, First Avenue, Grant Street, Boulevard of the Allies, Commonwealth Place, Liberty Avenue, Fifth Avenue, Sixth Avenue and Forbes Avenue.

According to Allegheny County Public Works, the tunnel is used by an average of 11,039 vehicles every day.