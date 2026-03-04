Pittsburgh-area woman stuck in Dubai amid war with Iran

A Marshall Township woman is stuck in the Middle East amid the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran.

Dubai was a bucket-list trip for Jackie Graham. She's gone one a boat trip, to the beach and even to a Dubai-styled Irish pub with friends. But it was during a visit to the desert when everything changed.

"We had gone on a tour in the desert, and word started to come through that war had been started, and once again, we knew there were some signs of that, but, of course, it kind of caught us all off guard," Graham said.

The war in Iran has branched out from Iran, including to Dubai, where Graham spoke to KDKA from her hotel room.

"There are fighter jets that, we hear them many, many times a day," Graham said. "We've heard booms."

Graham arrived on Wednesday, traveling with three other friends. She says on Sunday, Dubai time, everything changed. But she says she hasn't been afraid.

"I think it's because I have been educated in these last few days to know that the air defense system in the UAE is very, very well orchestrated," Graham said. "You know the things that have happened, like with the Fairmont or even with the consulate, they were able to stop much more that was targeted here."

Her concern now is getting back home, even just back to the United States.

"I'm gonna try to keep my own self together, and try to get myself out of here," she said. "The travel company got in touch with me this evening and said that the flight schedule is still up in the air. Our flight tonight was canceled. We were to be flying out in about five hours from now, and that has been canceled. And there is no other flights out there at this point."

Graham says she does go out some, walking around a bit, but the focus now is getting back to Marshall Township.