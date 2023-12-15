Pittsburgh-area superintendent weighs in on bill to give schools flexibility over class time

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Families could see some changes to the school day in the near future.

A bill is headed to the governor's desk that would give school districts more flexibility over class time like shorter weeks or longer days.

Parents KDKA-TV talked to make good points for both sides. While some like the idea of school being less rigid for their children, others say change would have a negative impact on their lives.

Current Pennsylvania law requires school districts to complete both a minimum of 180 days of instruction and 990 hours at the secondary level. The new bill, which passed both chambers, would allow school districts the option.

For example, students could potentially move to a four-day school week but the days would be longer. Supporters of the bill believe this would allow more flexibility for schools to accommodate weather conditions and student needs.

KDKA-TV caught up with parents who can see the benefits of both.

"We like to be able to go to work and take care of our family that way. If they're in school, we can work, if they're not in school, we can't work. We can't pay bills," parent Jevone Hairston said.

"It's hard to keep focus anyway, so I think if it's a longer day, it will be hard on them," said grandparent Sharon Zets.

"I would like that, I think. I have an 8-year-old, I kind of like him learning things at home," said parent Jessica Baker.

Washington School District Superintendent George Lammay opposes the bill. Some of the concerns he raises include the attention span of students for longer days, the impacts on parents who can't afford daycare on that day off and families who depend on the school's nutritional program.

"Particularly in schools that have a lot of poverty like we do, I think the interaction, the connection the safety -- schools are safe places," he said. "We take that very seriously."

Lammay says he doesn't foresee the Washington school board making any changes but he's taking a wait-and-see approach.

"It's going to require us to rethink how we approach curriculum instruction. Because if we don't -- you can't just do more of the same thing," he said.

The bill is headed to the governor's desk for his approval.