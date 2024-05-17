Pittsburgh-area school bus driver suspended for having a gun on school bus, police say

ALIQUIPPA, PA. (KDKA) - A Hopewell Area School District bus driver was suspended indefinitely after reportedly having a gun on-board a school bus Friday morning.

According to Hopewell Township Police, the driver admitted to authorities that a revolver was in their possession while transporting students to Lincoln Park and Midland Innovation on Friday. The driver also told police that it fell to the bus floor while en route to their destination.

School officials were initially notified of the incident when a student on the bus noticed the gun fall from the bus driver's possession while the bus was in motion, according to Hopewell Area School District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Beltz.

A letter sent home to parents in the Hopewell Area School District states the bus driver is facing ongoing legal action. The bus was also taken out of service for the rest of the afternoon and will return to service after a full inspection takes place.