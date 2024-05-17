Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh-area school bus driver suspended for having a gun on school bus, police say

By Jonathan Fisher

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

ALIQUIPPA, PA. (KDKA) - A Hopewell Area School District bus driver was suspended indefinitely after reportedly having a gun on-board a school bus Friday morning. 

According to Hopewell Township Police, the driver admitted to authorities that a revolver was in their possession while transporting students to Lincoln Park and Midland Innovation on Friday. The driver also told police that it fell to the bus floor while en route to their destination. 

School officials were initially notified of the incident when a student on the bus noticed the gun fall from the bus driver's possession while the bus was in motion, according to Hopewell Area School District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Beltz. 

A letter sent home to parents in the Hopewell Area School District states the bus driver is facing ongoing legal action. The bus was also taken out of service for the rest of the afternoon and will return to service after a full inspection takes place. 

Jonathan Fisher

Jon has worked with KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh since October of 2022.

First published on May 17, 2024 / 10:48 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.