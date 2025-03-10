Lane closures and detours - several road construction projects getting underway this week in Pittsburgh

As temperatures continue to increase, so do the traffic projects that happen across our area and you'll have to be ready when you hit the roads in the coming months.

Let's begin with the Parkway East where a project will run between Churchill and Monroeville. They'll be working on the supports under several bridges along the route and to do that, they'll have to close the road for 15 minutes at a time.

Here's the rub: there's no way to know when those closures will happen, the only specifics provided are that the work will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each weekday into November.

Now, McKnight Road will be another area where we'll see closures and that includes the right-hand lane southbound over the weekend from Perry-Mount to Babcock-Evergreen. That right lane will remain closed until mid-July for a rebuilding of the curbs and resurfacing of the driving lane.

Off to Route 28, where it will be down to a single lane during the mid-day hours between the Highland Park Bridge and Route 8 for fiber optic work. That project will impact both the north and southbound lanes for the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, Lebanon Church Road is also down to a single lane in both directions from Route 51 to Ceco Drive at the Enterprise car lot and that work will be taking place through May.

Work is taking place on the entrance ramp to northbound I-79 from Neville Island as of Monday morning. They're rebuilding the ramp so in order to get to I-79 north, you'll have to go around to the Coraopolis interchange off of Route 51. That closure will last the rest of the month.

Finally, lots of work is happening on the McKees Rock Bridge through early June. We're talking single-lane traffic and 15-minute stoppages around the clock through Saturday morning in order to set everything up. In addition, the bridge will close completely on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. so they can put up an overhead sing on the Route 65 end of the bridge.

The total closure of the bridge is just Tuesday.