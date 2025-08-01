Pittsburgh-area native piloting SpaceX flight to International Space Station

A Pittsburgh-area native is piloting the SpaceX Falcon 9 flight to the International Space Station.

A crew of four rocketed off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 11:43 a.m. on Friday, running a day late after Thursday's launch was scrubbed when thick clouds rolled in at the one-minute, 7-second mark.

The three-man one-woman crew will replace colleagues who launched to the space station in March as fill-ins for the two stuck Starliner astronauts. The SpaceX capsule should reach the orbiting lab this weekend and stay for at least six months.

Fifty-eight-year-old E. Michael Fincke from Emsworth is piloting the mission. Fincke graduated from Sewickley Academy in 1985 and attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on an Air Force Reserve Officers' Training Corps scholarship before going to Stanford University. He was also awarded degrees from El Camino College and the University of Houston - Clear Lake.

Selected by NASA as an astronaut in 1996, Fincke has three spaceflights under his belt. NASA says he's logged more than a year in orbit, with nine spacewalks totaling 48 hours and 37 minutes of EVA time.

"Boy, it's great to be back in orbit again," Fincke radioed after the launch. He last soared on NASA's next-to-last space shuttle flight in 2011.

Fincke has received several awards, including three NASA Distinguished Service Medals, which is the highest honor bestowed by the agency.

NASA says Fincke's parents still call Emsworth home.