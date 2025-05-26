Pittsburgh-area residents honor service members with several Memorial Day parades

Families across the Pittsburgh area celebrated Memorial Day, remembering those who served our country. The largest parade in southwestern Pennsylvania occurred in the South Hills, where organizers said 3,000 to 4,000 people line the route yearly.

A three-volley salute, followed by the sound of "Taps," echoed from the war memorial cannon in Brookline to kick off the South Hills Memorial Day Parade.

For 91 years, kids and adults have marched through Brookline to Dormont and Mt. Lebanon, by foot, on horseback, or aboard trucks, cars, or floats, honoring the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

It's a tradition for families like the Torcasios of Brookline. Ann Marie and James have been going to the parade for 50 to 60 years to remember their loved ones who served our country.

"My dad was a very big veteran. He was proud of his Navy heritage," Ann Marie said. "Our children come. Our grandchildren come. We make it a party."

It's also a special occasion for Everett Good of Mt. Lebanon, who is now making new memories at the event with his 8-year-old daughter, Ellie.

"Remember those who didn't make it back home after wars, and kind of teach our younger generation about the importance of that," Everett said.

Brian Peltz, the first vice president for the parade association, said this education is that much more significant in today's world.

"Our veterans, a lot of them are passing away, a lot of them aren't going to be around much longer," Peltz said.

They hope that through days like this, they can keep their memories alive for the generations to come.

"Everybody should be proud of the people that keep us safe," Ann Marie said.

Bethel Park parade "means everything" to local veterans

Memorial Day is a "time out" for many. It's a time out of the office, and a time out of school, but it's also a time to check in and reflect on the service and sacrifice of our military men and women.

According to the Defense Casualty Analysis System, over 1,300,000 Americans died in service to our country.

It's why more than 100 people gathered at the Bethel Park municipal building for a Memorial Day ceremony.

"Oh, it is. No question," said Bethel Park Mayor Jack Allen. "They think (of Memorial Day as the) unofficial first day of summer, but it means a lot more than that, especially to veterans."

From officials like the Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato and State Representative Natalie Mihalek, to a plethora of veterans, like Richard Jewell, the crowd at the ceremony saluted the American flag as it flew patriotically and watched as a wreath was laid in tribute to fallen military members.

"It means everything," Jewell said. "It's just a good day to remember and to really spend some time both in prayer and in reflection."

"It's just a wonderful day, like I said, to honor the ones that have gone before us. We stand on the shoulders of the women who went before us," said veteran Chris Connor.

Last year, rain cancelled these celebrations. Now this year, crowds grew to 400 people just marching in the parade. Those marchers, both old and young, said they know the value of this event in our community.

"I love it. I love it. We do it twice a year," said parade participant Joe Mahr. "It gets us lining the streets with some neighbors and gets the kids walking a mile and a half."

During the parade itself, tossing out candy brought smiles to everyone. Even more, it's a reason to gather and create a time to reconnect with each other, while recommitting to those Gold Star families.

We can let them know we remember those service members' names, service, and sacrifice for our freedoms.