Pittsburgh-area manufacturing facility in Monaca set to close

MONACA, PA. (KDKA) - Styropek, which operates the BVPV Styrenics facility in Monaca, is set to shut down in early 2026. There will be a wind-down period after Styropek stops production on January 3rd of 2025.

It filed a WARN Notice with the PA Department of Labor and Industry in early November. It's decades of activity inside this building - coming to a halt. 140 people will be laid off due to the closure.

"I think it's terrible - a lot of jobs being lost," Philip Lunt, of Hopewell Township, said.

The plant makes styrene beads that go into styrofoam products like cups and take-out containers.

"Especially in this county, when we're already kinda struggling," Julie Winterrowd said. "Yeah - it's a shame to see it go."

Styropec bought the facility in 2020. It says trying to keep it alive would require significant upgrades. KDKA-TV spoke to residents in the area and they said it's only the latest chapter in a long story of despair.

"I know some of my co-workers left Horsehead and went to Styropec - and now it's a double-whammy for them and their families also," Ivan Babich of Potter Township said.

Babich was a plant layoff victim 10 years ago. He knows what this feels like.

"It makes a big difference, it really does... it hurts," Babich said.

The factory has been around since the 1940s. Losing it isn't just about jobs for many people here.

"It's a trickle-down effect when you lose that many jobs," Babich said. "It really is."

It's about businesses around it. It's about those who call this community home - who now are losing a piece of it.

"Just remember the people and the families that are losing their jobs - it's a big deal," Babich said.