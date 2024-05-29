Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh area man indicted for allegedly strangling, assaulting partner on cruise ship

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Cranberry Township man has been indicted for domestic assault while on a cruise nearly two years ago. 

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a federal grand jury indicted 27-year-old Quintin Owens on charges of assault and interstate domestic violence charges. 

Owens is accused of strangling, assaulting, and wounding his dating partner while on a cruise that was departing from Orlando, Florida on or about October 11, 2022. 

Should Owens be found guilty once he goes to trial, he could face up to 10 years in prison, fines up to $250,00, or both. That would be based upon the seriousness of the offense as well as any previous criminal history, if any. 

The FBI conducted the investigation into Owens. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA on air and online for the latest. 

First published on May 29, 2024 / 7:30 AM EDT

