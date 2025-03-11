Pittsburgh-area food banks worried about future as USDA pulls over $1 billion in funding

Food banks nationwide are facing a major funding setback after the USDA pulled more than $1 billion from programs that helped them buy fresh, local food.

The cost of food is already rising, and with the USDA funding cuts, it'll create less access to fresh local food for schools and food banks, creating yet another challenge.

"When you cut this funding, you're putting people back into our lines to get food we're having to cut back on," said Jennifer Miller, Executive Director of the Westmoreland Food Bank.

An estimated $660 million for schools and another $500 million for food banks across the United States is set to be halted.

"One of two things is going to happen: we're not going to be able to provide eggs, maybe have to cut back on the amount of cheese we're giving, which is a wonderful dairy and protein item, and the possibility of no turkeys at Thanksgiving," Miller added.

Pennsylvania farmers and producers have supplied millions of pounds of food through this program, with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank purchasing over two million alone.

"That was really the dual purpose of the funding coming in, is to not only provide food to those who critically need it, but to support our local food economies," said Charla Irwin-Buncher, Chief External Affairs Officer with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Community support remains vital as the local food banks feed hundreds of thousands of people in western Pennsylvania.

"We invited people to stay engaged with our work and advocacy is critically important during this time," Irwin-Buncher said.

"They can donate, monetary donations, because we're able to buy at wholesale prices or better," Miller added.

The food bank anticipates funding to end on June 30, 2025.