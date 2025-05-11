Pittsburgh-area flower shops see big business for Mother's Day

Mother's Day has always been a busy time for flower shops everywhere.

That's certainly true across the Pittsburgh area as well. They're something people appreciate on a day like Sunday.

"I think [flowers] are just really pretty," Morgan Mulligan of Pittsburgh said.

For the team at The Farmer's Daughter on the North Side, Mother's Day flowers mean it's busy.

Orders lined the shop this morning, but it's not like customers were getting them in early.

"This year was a very last-minute holiday," owner Lauren Work said. "We usually have way more pre-orders, almost two weeks in advance."

Then, came crunch time.

"These last four days? It's probably one of our biggest Mother's Days. It really popped off," Work said.

The people here at The Farmer's Daughter weren't just busy on the North Side. For them, it was also bustling in the Strip District.

"The Strip District is always very, very busy on the weekends, so we thought that would be a great location," Work said.

For them, it was a "great location" for a pop-up shop, right outside Steel City Clothing Company.

"Every time we get a big holiday, we try to find other local businesses to kind of cross-promote with."

For Lauren Work, there's a lot of cross-pollination between flowers and motherhood.

"You have to nurture them; they need sunshine, they need water," she said. "And I think anybody that gives that mothering love does that to an individual."

Many people see that resemblance.

"It shows who the mothers are," Chandler Sorrells of Athens, Ga., said.