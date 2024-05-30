Pittsburgh area fire chief charged after allegedly choking and slamming another firefighter

WILMERDING, Pa. (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh area fire chief is now facing charges of making terroristic threats and simple assault after allegedly choking another firefighter during a fire call.

According to the criminal complaint, West Wilmerding Fire Chief James Pusey allegedly grabbed a North Versailles Fire Department lieutenant by the throat and also slammed his head against a fire engine.

On May 10 just before noon, crews were called to a fire incident on Orient Avenue in Wilmerding, and multiple agencies were dispatched, including North Versailles.

The lieutenant recalled to police in an interview that he approached Pusey about where to park a fire truck at the scene and Pusey told him to pull it behind a tanker. The lieutenant explained to Pusey that it would not fit behind the tanker and that's when Pusey became agitated, jumped out of the truck, and began to scream.

He allegedly said to the lieutenant, "What the [expletive] did you say to me? I'll kill you."

From there, Pusey is alleged to have grabbed the lieutenant by the neck and slammed him against the truck continued to shout expletives and threaten him.

The Pitcairn Chief of Police ultimately separated the fight.

The lieutenant showed police photos of his neck after the fight and he had abrasions to his neck. He also provided police with medical reports as he received medical attention following the fight.

Pusey is now facing charges of making terroristic threats and simple assault.