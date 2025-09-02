Pittsburgh-area college athlete gifted new SUV from NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal

Tamara Humphries is one of the best female collegiate wrestlers to come out of the Pittsburgh area in years.

The 18-year-old University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown student needed a car to head to and from home and class.

Well, she got one, and it came from one of the most popular athletes in American history: NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal.

Since she was a child, Humphries, known as "The Firefly," has always been a tiny but tough kid.

"All of my girlfriends would stop coming over because she was so rough with them when she was this little, this tiny," Tamara's mother, Janiata Hewlett, said.

A few years ago, Tamara took up wrestling at Brashear High School.

"I went 5-15 against only boys, so I had a lot of catching up to do," Tamara recalled.

According to wrestling experts, she's done that and more. A sweet and engaging young lady, her dad says, the Firefly becomes a predator when it comes to wrestling. She's all business.

"She's pacing up and down the side of the gym. Got her headphones on. Not doing much talking. Ready to go to work," her father, DeAndre Humphries, said.

Tamara has quite a social media following, and she got the attention of Shaquille O'Neal.

One day, Tamara checked her messages.

"He DM'ed me on Instagram. It was a casual DM, and I was like, 'Uh, is this real?'"

Shaq said he wanted to help Tamara any way he could.

"He FaceTimed my parents," Tamara said.

"She said, 'Shaq's going to call you. I gave him your number.' I was like, 'What?'" DeAndre recalled.

Her efforts and dedication got her a full-ride scholarship at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, but she needed a different kind of ride.

"I've never had a car, ever," Tamara said.

At Palm Palm, a restaurant where she worked all summer to buy a car, Shaq solved Tamara's transportation problem and gave her this new SUV, along with some words of wisdom via video.

"You keep body slamming people, you keep listening, and you keep your grades up. I love you and no boys. Stay away from them boys," O'Neal playfully said in the message.

Tamara will begin her freshman year on the school's wrestling team and has big dreams for the future.

"I'm going to keep the journey going, live for everybody, and we're all going to do this together and get some Olympic titles," Tamara said.

A journey with the help of four wheels provided by the one and only, Shaq.

"Unreal. That's how it was. That's amazing. Those are the only words I can use for it," Tamara said.