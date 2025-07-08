Pittsburgh-area Amazon fulfillment center ready for frenzy that comes with Prime Day sales

Amazon's Prime Day event is underway, and Adobe Analytics estimates that across all online retailers, $24 billion will be spent between now and Friday. For local Amazon fulfillment center workers, it's all hands on deck at a dizzying pace.

As workers prepare for Prime Day, there are many different moving parts and pieces, but at the end of the day, it all comes together to get those packages to your door.

Inside the massive warehouse, it's controlled chaos.

"We got over 1,500 associates, [and] 1.5 million square feet," said Ryan Cherry, senior operations manager at Amazon's PIT2 Fulfillment Center.

It's fun that will span over the next four days.

"We're going to ship almost a million units this week," site leader Gabe Crowe said.

It's part of what Amazon says is its biggest Prime Day event ever.

"You name it, there's probably a deal for it," Amazon spokesperson Marc Heitzman said.

Of course, people buy a lot from the bigger sellers, but even smaller, independent sellers have deals.

"You can find a business that you'd like to support," Heitzman said.

A small business, like Puppy Cake from Butler County.

"They make mixes for cakes and ice creams for dogs," Heitzman said.

Amazon says small and medium-sized independent business owners make up 60% of its sales.

"Last year, 97 million products were sold from our small business sellers here in Pa.," Heitzman said.

This week, the steps will repeat and ramp up. Boxes slither like snakes on conveyor belts.

"It's an amazing process," Crowe said. "Something that over the last couple of years I've come to appreciate."

It's something the workers here are excited about.

"Our folks are always prepared," Crowe said.