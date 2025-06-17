Amazon's Prime Day event will expand to four days this year. Here's what to know.

Amazon Prime Day will stretch to four days this year — twice as long as in years past — giving shoppers a longer window to shop for deals on the e-commerce site. This is the first time the company has run its site-wide sale for four full days, the company said in its release.

The tradition of Amazon Prime Day started a decade ago with the inaugural event held on July 15, 2015 to coincide with Amazon's 20th anniversary. Since then, it has expanded to include more days, more countries and more fanfare — offering deals on everything from vacuum cleaners to dresses to AirPod Pro earbuds.

Last year's Prime Day marked Amazon's largest event, with more than 200 million items sold by independent sellers during the 48-hour sale, according to Amazon.

Here's what to know about Amazon's Prime Day 2025.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is a chance for Amazon Prime members to get exclusive deals on Amazon.com. When the company unveiled Prime Day in 2015, it said its goal was to offer an event that would rival Black Friday, which falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Prime Day gives shoppers a chance to buy items from their homes rather than heading to a store.

"Typically held in the summer, Prime Day features deals on a variety of products across popular product categories," Amazon said in a post.

When do Prime Day deals start?

Prime Day will run from July 8-11 this year, with sales kicking off at 12:01 a.m. EDT on the 8th. The event will end on the 11th.

What will be on sale?

A whole bevy of items will be marked down during the Prime Day event, including electronics, school supplies, clothing, groceries and beauty products. To see what sort of deals you can find, visit Amazon's Prime Day website.

Amazon is also offering early deals for members now until Prime Day kicks off on July 8. This includes deals on Grubhub+ and grocery deliveries, small business discounts and sales on Amazon devices and brands.

Which countries are participating in Amazon Prime Day?

Twenty countries will be involved in the July Prime Day event. They include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, the U.S. and the U.K.

Other countries — including Brazil, Egypt, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates — will have their own chance to celebrate Prime Day later in the summer, according to Amazon.

Can I participate in Prime Day if I am not an Amazon Prime member?

Amazon says Prime Day is exclusively for Prime members. If you don't have an account, you'll have to sign up for a Prime membership, which currently costs $14.99 a month, or $139 a year.