Live updating election results for Pittsburgh mayor and more 2025 Pennsylvania races

Voters went to the polls on Tuesday and cast their ballots for the mayor of Pittsburgh, the retention of three Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices and plenty of other key city, state and local races.

In the race for Pittsburgh's mayor, Democrat Corey O'Connor and Republican Tony Moreno face off to run a city on the verge of several financial challenges. The winner will take over for Ed Gainey, who lost to O'Connor in May's primary. The city hasn't had a Republican mayor since 1933.

Voters will also decide whether three Democratic justices should remain on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for another 10-year term. Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty and David Wecht are the justices facing retention votes.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania.

Here's a real-time look at the Pittsburgh mayoral election results and other races across the area.

Pittsburgh Mayor General Election

Pennsylvania Retention for Supreme Court Christine Donohue

Pennsylvania Retention for Supreme Court David Wecht

Pennsylvania Retention for Supreme Court Kevin Dougherty

Pennsylvania General for Commonwealth Court Judge

Pennsylvania Retention for Commonwealth Court Michael Wojcik

Pennsylvania General for Superior Court Judge

Pennsylvania Retention for Superior Court Retain Alice Dubow