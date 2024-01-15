Pittsburgh activating warming shelters for below-freezing temperatures Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The city of Pittsburgh is activating six warming shelters for Tuesday with a forecasted high below freezing.

The six healthy active living centers in Beechview, Brighton Heights, Greenfield, Homewood, Sheraden and the South Side will be used as warming centers from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. A list of addresses can be found on the city's website.

The city says people are also welcome at its CitiParks Recreation Centers. A list of hours is also posted on the city's website.

Pittsburgh is in the middle of a cold snap, with lows in the single digits and no highs above freezing. First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley says the warmest day of the next seven sees highs just hitting the mid-20s.

KDKA Weather Center

Meanwhile, Allegheny County has been in a "code blue" since Saturday. It'll be in effect until Thursday at 8 a.m. During a code blue, the county, city and homeless shelter staff mobilize to provide support.

When temperatures are forecasted to fall below 26 degrees between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m., officials direct people experiencing homelessness to shelter at Second Avenue Commons and all county shelters stay open for 24 hours. There's also a severe weather emergency shelter that can be used if the regular shelters become full.

People who need shelter should go to Second Avenue Commons or call the Allegheny Link at 1-866-730-2368. Families who need shelter should call the Allegheny Link or visit 1 Smithfield Street to meet with a service coordinator Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.