Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh activating warming shelters for below-freezing temperatures Tuesday

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The city of Pittsburgh is activating six warming shelters for Tuesday with a forecasted high below freezing.

The six healthy active living centers in Beechview, Brighton Heights, Greenfield, Homewood, Sheraden and the South Side will be used as warming centers from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. A list of addresses can be found on the city's website

The city says people are also welcome at its CitiParks Recreation Centers. A list of hours is also posted on the city's website. 

Pittsburgh is in the middle of a cold snap, with lows in the single digits and no highs above freezing. First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley says the warmest day of the next seven sees highs just hitting the mid-20s. 

temp1.png
KDKA Weather Center

Meanwhile, Allegheny County has been in a "code blue" since Saturday. It'll be in effect until Thursday at 8 a.m. During a code blue, the county, city and homeless shelter staff mobilize to provide support. 

When temperatures are forecasted to fall below 26 degrees between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m., officials direct people experiencing homelessness to shelter at Second Avenue Commons and all county shelters stay open for 24 hours. There's also a severe weather emergency shelter that can be used if the regular shelters become full. 

People who need shelter should go to Second Avenue Commons or call the Allegheny Link at 1-866-730-2368. Families who need shelter should call the Allegheny Link or visit 1 Smithfield Street to meet with a service coordinator Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Madeline Bartos

Madeline is a digital web producer for KDKA. She has worked for the station since 2019.

First published on January 15, 2024 / 6:45 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.