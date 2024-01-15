Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest weather in nearly a year settles in for the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be a frigid and snowy day in the Pittsburgh area.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Today and Tuesday are now First Alert Days due to snow chances, cold weather.

Aware: The warmest day of the next seven days sees highs just hitting the mid-20s.

A lot to talk about today with a VERY cold airmass in place right now. Morning lows this morning dipped to single digits with the coldest temperatures in nearly a year in place. You'd have to go back to Feb 3,4th of last year to find the last time morning lows dipped to single digits in Pittsburgh. Brrrr. Bundle up.

While cold temperatures are certainly the headliner for the week, we also have a couple of rounds of snow on the way as well. The first round arrives this afternoon, with the heaviest snow falling during the morning commute on Tuesday. Snow showers in Pittsburgh should bring an inch to two inches of snow widespread with some places seeing just over this expected total.

Higher elevations will see between 2"-5" of snow and to be honest places under the advisory should expect to see closer to 5" than 2" of snow no matter where they are. I don't think you'll be able to find anyone in the advisory seeing less than 3 inches of snow. I think Pittsburgh's snow totals will be between 1"-2" with most sticking around for the rest of the week.

Looking ahead, we also have another chance for snow on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with an additional 2"-4" of snow falling over those three days.

These snow showers will be more pesky in Pittsburgh but will cause some issues for westward-facing slopes where we could see triple the amount of snow than what everyone else will see. Additional First Alert Days may be issued for upcoming days this week due to snow and even temperatures.

I have Sunday as the 'warmest' day of the week with highs hitting 26 degrees. I do expect next Monday to see temperatures heading back over 32° with well above average temperatures around for most of next week.

