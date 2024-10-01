Gainey administration aiming to trim $70 million in spending from Pittsburgh's 2025 preliminary budget

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has released his preliminary budget for 2025 and is looking to trim $70 million in spending.

Gainey says this major cut from last year's budget is to focus on "maintaining funding for vital city services."

Overall, the Gainey administration is proposing a $774.3 million budget with $657 million in operating and $117 million in capital.

The preliminary budget doesn't include any tax increases or what leadership in Gainey's office called "any reductions to funding for critical services."

One big part that Gainey is proposing is to cut the number of police officers it's budgeted for from 850 to 800.

At the end of the summer, the police bureau was staffed with a little more than 750 officers, including primary leadership.

This comes amid concerns being addressed that there aren't enough officers on the force.

This year, the mayor is not starting any new capital projects, instead focusing on finishing what are already in the works.

Street paving, demolition, and bridge maintenance did receive a rise in funding under the capital budget.

This will also mark the first year the city will not have federal pandemic relief funding to support the operating budget.

Gainey said he looks forward to engaging with communities to make a case for his proposal and will officially present the budget in mid-November.

The budget will have to be approved by city council by the end of the year.