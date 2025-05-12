Watch CBS News
City of Pittsburgh announces 2025 Cinema in the Park schedule

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh leaders have announced the schedule for Cinema in the Park events throughout the summer.

Moviegoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy an evening of outdoor feature film festivities.

The events will run in several Pittsburgh neighborhoods from June through early August. All movies are presented to the public free of charge and begin at dusk.

The 2025 season will showcase recent popular films such as "Wicked," "Moana 2," and "Dune: Part Two."

The Nicolas Cage film "National Treasure" will also be shown during the week of Independence Day. Pixar's "Soul" and the adventure epic "O Brother, Where Art Thou" are also scheduled to be screened during the summer.

Films are scheduled to be shown at locations like Flagstaff Hill, Grandview Park Bandstand, Riverview Park (following "Stars at Riverview" concerts), and Schenley Plaza, with rotating locations such as Arsenal Park, Banksville Park, Brookline Memorial Park, Highland Park, McBride Park, Ormsby Park, and the West End Elliott Overlook. August will include select showings at Troy Hill Citizens and Liberty Green Parks.

On July 27, residents are invited to a special presentation of "Champions" at Schenley Plaza, which will be shown in partnership with Film Pittsburgh and the ReelAbilities Film Festival.

For the full schedule and any weather or cancellation updates, click here.

Garrett Behanna

