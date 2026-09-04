Pittsburgh hit by "1 in 100 year" storm that brought widespread flooding after heavy rain

The intense storm that brought significant rainfall that flooded parts of Pittsburgh on Thursday night was a "1 in 100 year event," authorities said.

In a news release on Friday, the city said the storm dropped more than 2.5 inches of rain in less than an hour in some parts of Pittsburgh, along with winds of up to 70 miles per hour. The National Weather Service reported that the Pittsburgh region saw between 2.6 and 4 inches of rain.

"The storm is being considered equivalent to a 1 in 100 year event and the heavy downfall led to flooding, downed trees, downed wires and other dangerous conditions," the news release said.

EMS, according to the city, responded to more than 60 calls during the storm, and swiftwater rescue teams assisted dozens of drivers stranded in vehicles, including nearly 30 vehicles trapped in floodwaters along the Saw Mill Run Boulevard/Route 51 corridor.

There were no reported storm-related injuries.

"Use caution, be safe and contact 911 to report emergencies, down wires, down trees and flooded areas," the city said.

In other parts of Allegheny County, some people cleaning up in White Oak on Friday had no power but had plenty of mud piles, including the Rainbow Volunteer Fire Company.

The company had a few inches of water, but it wasn't from Long Run Creek, which goes behind the department. It was from drains backing up across the street and pushing water under the doors.

John Galaski's store on State Route 48 lost power and had a few inches of water.

"When I found out we didn't have power and water came up to the building, I'm thinking, how far?" Galaski said about the water getting into his auto parts store.

It ended up not being as bad as it could have been, as the water stopped about 20 feet into the store.

"Last night at home, I know it was bad. But down here in the valley, you don't know what to expect," Galaski said.

Down the street, restoration crews came in to start water cleanup at the Rainbow Volunteer Fire Company. It has not seen water flood the station like this since Hurricane Ivan in 2004.

"The flooding, wires down, trees down, it was a lot. I haven't seen rain like that in a long time," Chief Brandon Schmidt said.

The White Oak Police Department said crews are working to get power restored and clear debris as fast as possible.