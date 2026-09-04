Photos show damage across Pittsburgh area from "1 in 100 year" storm
Strong storms swept through the Pittsburgh area on Thursday, tearing down trees and flooding backyards and roadways.
Calling it a "1 in 100 year event," the city of Pittsburgh said the storm dropped more than 2.5 inches of rain in less than an hour in some parts of the city, with winds up to 70 mph.
Citing the National Weather Service, the city said the region saw between 2.6 and 4 inches of total rainfall, with 3.2 inches reported at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland.
The heavy rain stranded drivers in their vehicles, and the city said Pittsburgh police helped swift water crews. The strong winds brought down trees and power lines, leaving tens of thousands of people without power.
As the area continues to clean up, with another round of storms expected later Friday, here's a look at some of the damage left behind on Thursday.