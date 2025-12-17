Pitt's volleyball team gets sendoff to Kansas City ahead of Final Four matchup

The Pitt women's volleyball team is off to Kansas City for the Final Four.

KDKA's Cassidy Wood was in Oakland on Tuesday for a big sendoff as Pitt is making its fifth straight Final Four appearance and hoping to get over the hump and make it to the title match.

Another year, another Final Four sendoff for Pitt volleyball as the No. 1 seed Panthers are set to face No. 6 Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament semifinals.

Pitt is in its fifth straight Final Four and what makes this run special is the amount of new faces on the roster and how the women have been able to gel so quickly.

"Once again, here we go," said Pitt volleyball fan Michael Levin. "We're ready this year."

"Fish and his coaching staff has done a great job this year from start to finish getting them prepared for the season," said fellow Pitt fan Karen Kaczmarek. "We didn't think we'd be here, but we're really happy that we are."

Head coach Dan Fisher said at the start of the tournament that when this is group is playing their best, it's the most talented team he's had.

"This is kind of the last week of the journey of this team and we started out with two goals," Fisher said. "One was to win an ACC championship and one was to win a national championship. We're thrilled to get another hack at it."

Pitt advanced to the Final Four with wins against UMBC, Michigan, Minnesota, and Purdue.

The Panthers' semifinal match against Texas A&M is set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Kansas City.