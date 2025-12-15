Pitt volleyball advances to its fifth straight Final Four appearance

Pitt's women's volleyball team has advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament for a fifth straight season.

With a 3-1 victory over Purdue (25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17) on Saturday at the Petersen Events Center, Pitt (30-4) has punched its ticket to Kansas City and will once again try and qualify for the National Championship.

WE'RE HEADED TO OUR FIFTH STRAIGHT NATIONAL SEMIFINAL!!! pic.twitter.com/lrFWN7B1T3 — Pitt Volleyball (@Pitt_VB) December 14, 2025

Olivia Babcock had 23 kills and two blocks in the win for Pitt and was also named the Pittsburgh Regional Most Outstanding Player.

"Olivia Babcock is just an amazing player," said Purdue's Akasha Anderson. "We did everything we could to try and stop her. Then they have some players that help her out and can get kills themselves, too. You kind of have to be perfect when you're defending them."

No. 1 seed Pitt becomes the first team to make it to the Final Four in five consecutive seasons since Texas did so from 2012 to 2016.

Pitt's women's volleyball team has advanced to the NCAA Tournament Final Four for the fifth straight season and will face Texas A&M. Alex Mowrey / Pitt Athletics

All of the last four years, Pitt has made it to the Final Four, but came up short from qualifying for the championship match.

It appeared that Pitt was on track to face fellow No. 1 seed Nebraska, the team that ended the Panthers' season two of the last four years, but No. 3 seed Texas A&M upset the Cornhuskers in the quarterfinals.

Pitt will face Texas A&M in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the championship match up for grabs.

The semifinal match will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Kansas City.