Pitt volleyball sweeps its way into the NCAA Championship quarterfinals

By
Mike Darnay
Pitt's women's volleyball team is one win away from its fifth straight NCAA Final Four appearance.

The Panthers (29-4) have swept their way into the NCAA Championship quarterfinals yet again with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-22) win against the University of Minnesota on Thursday evening at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. 

Pitt has swept all three of its opponents in the NCAA Tournament with wins against UMBC and Michigan last week before Thursday's win against Minnesota.

Olivia Babcock led the way for Pitt with 19 kills and Bre Kelley recorded 8 kills of her own. 

"They pushed us," Pitt head coach Dan Fisher said. "They made us uncomfortable. We weren't quite as crisp offensively as we normally are, but we found a way, and we're just grateful to still be dancing."

With the win, Pitt has advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight year.

Up next for Pitt is a matchup with Purdue on Saturday at the Petersen Events Center with a spot in the Final Four up for grabs.

Pitt has made it to the Final Four the past four seasons, falling short of making it the NCAA Championship match all four times

