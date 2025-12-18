Pitt loses to Texas A&M in NCAA volleyball final four

Pitt lost 3-0 to Texas A&M in the final four of the NCAA women's volleyball tournament on Thursday.

The No. 1-seeded Panthers lost to third-seeded Texas A&M in the national semifinal match at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Pitt's season ended in the final four for the fifth consecutive season, while Texas A&M is headed to its first-ever national championship.

Olivia Babcock #5 of the Pittsburgh Panthers spikes the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies during the Division I Women's Volleyball Championship Semifinals at T-Mobile Center on December 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Pitt lost the first set 29-27, lost the second set 25-21, lost 25-20 in the third set. It was the first time this season that Pitt was swept.

"An incredible season comes to an end in the National Semifinal," Pitt volleyball posted to social media after the match.

Pitt defeated UMBC, Michigan, Minnesota and Purdue to reach the final four. The Panthers finished the season 30-5, claiming at least a share of their fourth consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference title.

Texas A&M will play the winner of Wisconsin-Kentucky on Sunday for the championship.