Watch CBS News
Sports

Pitt rallies from 11-point deficit to beat Syracuse 80-69

/ AP

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Feb. 18, 2025
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Feb. 18, 2025 15:59

Ishmael Leggett and Zack Austin scored 19 points apiece and Pittsburgh rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat Syracuse 80-69 on Tuesday night.

Syracuse opened the second half with a pair of baskets, one on a dunk from Eddie Lampkin Jr., to stretch its lead to 45-34. Pitt answered with 17-6 run to knot it at 51-all, and then took the lead for good, 58-56, on Leggett's 3-pointer with 9:28 remaining.

Leggett and Austin were a combined 14-of-24 shooting from the floor and 6 of 9 from long range. Jaland Lowe added 17 points and Brandin Cummings had 11 for the Panthers, who shot just 37% (11 of 30) in the first half but 62.5% (15 of 24) after the break.

Pitt (16-10, 7-8 Atlantic Coast Conference), which beat visiting Miami 74-65 on Saturday, has won consecutive games since ending a four-game skid. The Panthers also beat Syracuse, 77-73, on Jan. 25.

Chris Bell made 7 of 12 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead Syracuse (11-16, 5-11), which has lost four of its last five games. J.J. Starling added 14 points.

Syracuse opened on a 16-6 run and led 41-34 at the break. Bell scored 14 points and Starling had 11 and the pair combined for seven of the Orange's nine 3-pointers. Austin scored nine first-half points for Pitt.

Pitt plays at Notre Dame on Saturday.

Syracuse hosts N.C. State on Feb. 26.

__ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.