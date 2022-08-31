Watch CBS News
Pitt Police warn students of phone scam on campus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pitt Police have a warning as students begin returning to campus. 

The department said that scammers are spoofing their phone number and pretending to be law enforcement. 

They have some tips for students to avoid falling victim to the scam. 

Chief among them - government agencies never call demanding immediate payment through gift cards or cryptocurrency. 

They also won't make threats if you don't pay. 

More information on the scam and tips to be aware of can be found here

August 31, 2022

