Pitt Police searching for suspect following robbery on Forbes Avenue in Oakland

Pitt Police are investigating and searching for a suspect following a late-night robbery along Forbes Avenue in Oakland.

A crime alert was issued by Pitt Police early Monday morning saying that a robbery occurred just after 11 p.m. on Sunday along Forbes Avenue.

Police say the victim reported having money stolen from her by two Black men.

Police didn't specify if the men were armed or how much money was taken from the woman.

One of the men was taken into custody, according to police. It's unclear what charges he may be facing.

Police say the other man left the area and was last seen along Euler Way.

A suspect description provided by police say the man who left the area is 6' tall and was said to be wearing a dark puffer jacket, a black mask, and light-colored pants and shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Pitt Police at 412-624-2121.