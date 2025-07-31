Pitt and Penn State take rivalry to the hardwood in December

A new chapter will be written in the Pitt vs. Penn State rivalry this winter when both schools' men's basketball teams face off in Hershey.

The announcement was made on Wednesday that the Panthers and Nittany Lions will play a game on Saturday, December 21, at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa.

"Pitt and Penn State is a natural rivalry that makes a great deal of sense to play in the current collegiate landscape," said Pitt head coach Jeff Capel. "The trip to Hershey in December will give Pitt fans across the state an opportunity to see the team in action and will be a great way to tip off the holiday season."

This will be the first meeting between the Pitt and Penn State men's teams since 2017, when they played at the Legends Classic in Brooklyn. The Nittany Lions scored an 85-54 victory over the Panthers.

Both schools have faced off 148 times since 1906, with Penn State holding a slim 76-72 record over Pitt. While the Panthers trail all-time, in the past 25 seasons, Pitt holds a 7-2 record over Penn State.

While it is among the most-played rivalries, the two schools have only played nine times since 2000-01.

Tickets will go on sale later this year, and a tip-off time and TV information have yet to be announced.