University of Pittsburgh debuts new campus recreation center in Oakland

New recreation center unveiled on Pitt's campus in Oakland

The University of Pittsburgh has unveiled a new recreation center on the school's campus in Oakland.

The new recreation center features nine floors of various fitness and workout opportunities.

It also now houses the school's counseling and health services.

The new center is located at the site of the former Learning and Research Development Center along O'Hara Street.

"This is the hub for our students whether they're on upper campus, lower campus," said University of Pittsburgh Executive Associate Dean of Student Affairs Lorraine Craven. "This is really a great location for our students to connect with the rest of the campus.

"From our rock climbing wall to spaces where students can hang out, they can study here, there's a lot of different spaces that they can just rest, relax, and recharge," Craven added,

School leaders say the new center has been in the works since 2019 and the design for it was influenced by student feedback.