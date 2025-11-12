Pitt moves to No. 22 in College Football Playoff rankings

Pitt has moved up two spots in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Pitt Panthers have moved up to No. 22 after first landing in the No. 24 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings last week.

Pitt sits at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 poll and have rattled off five straight wins since turning to true freshman Mason Heintschel at quarterback.

Pitt (7-2) opened their season with wins over Duquesne and Central Michigan before stumbling with losses to West Virginia and Louisville.

Head coach Pat Narduzzi benched Eli Holstein and turned to Heintschel and since then, Pitt has climbed back to the rankings with wins against Boston College, Florida State, Syracuse, NC State, and Stanford.

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel prepares to take a snap against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay / KDKA

During Pitt's five-game winning streak, the team has scored 200 points and amassed 2,229 total yards in the five games.

Saturday's game for Pitt will have lots of eyes on it as ESPN's College GameDay is headed to Pittsburgh for the Panthers' game against Notre Dame (7-2), who sit No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.

The full list of the top 25 teams in the College Football Playoff is below.

1. Ohio State (9-0)

2. Indiana (10-0)

3. Texas A&M (9-0)

4. Alabama (8-1)

5. Georgia (8-1)

6. Texas Tech (9-1)

7. Ole Miss (9-1)

8. Oregon (8-1)

9. Notre Dame (7-2)

10. Texas (7-2)

11. Oklahoma (7-2)

12. BYU (8-1)

13. Utah (7-2)

14. Vanderbilt (8-2)

15. Miami (FL) (7-2)

16. Georgia Tech (8-1)

17. USC (7-2)

18. Michigan (7-2)

19. Virginia (8-2)

20. Louisville (7-2)

21. Iowa (6-3)

22. Pittsburgh (7-2)

23. Tennessee (6-3)

24. South Florida (7-2)

25. Cincinnati (7-2)