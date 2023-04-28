2023 NFL Draft: Former Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey selected by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Calijah Kancey is headed to Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers selected the defensive tackle with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday. It is the second consecutive year the Panthers had a first-round pick. Former quarterback Kenny Pickett was drafted in the first round last year by the Steelers.

"Our entire program is bursting with pride right now for Calijah," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said in a release. "This young man has absolutely earned all that comes with this night. Here's a Miami kid who didn't receive an in-state Power 5 offer, comes up to Pitt and ends up being a Unanimous All-American and first-round NFL Draft pick. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting a great player and even better person."

Kancey was a star in his final season with the Panthers, taking home the 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year award. Kancey was the second Panther to win the award in program history. Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald won the award in 2013.

THE PICK IS IN‼️‼️ the @Buccaneers got a GREAT one!! Congrats @Ckancey8…. EARNED pic.twitter.com/1qZm8spbs4 — Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) April 28, 2023

Kancey had 31 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 11 games.

He measured in at 6-foot-1, 281 pounds at the NFL Combine, running a 4.67-second 40-yard dash.